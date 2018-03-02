Kasey Kahne joked about one difference he has found driving for a single-car team rather than a four-car organization. It comes during Tuesday meetings as the team prepares for the upcoming race.

"It was a lot shorter," Kahne said.

Kahne, 37, appears at ease driving the No. 95 Chevrolet for Leavine Family Racing this season after his release from Hendrick Motorsports. He is no stranger to driving for a new car owner, although it has been several years since he drove for a single-car organization.

Kahne started in what is now the Xfinity Series driving for Yates Racing as a single-car team before their group was folded into Rensi Motorsports. He then drove for Akins Motorsports.

He made the move to NASCAR Cup with Evernham Motorsports as a teammate to Jeremy Mayfield, which eventually became Gillett Evernham Motorsports and then Richard Petty Motorsports. There was a year at Red Bull Racing (he was a teammate with Brian Vickers) and then six years at the four-car behemoth at Hendrick.

With a 14-year Cup career and 18 victories, why even bother continuing to race is a legitimate question as he goes to a single-car team that gets some of its sponsorship from team owner Bob Leavine's construction company and finished a respectable 27th in the owner points last year.

For Kahne, who had just one win in his final 119 races at Hendrick, the answer is simple as he heads to one of his best tracks -- Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he has a career average finish of 13.4 -- this weekend.

"I love NASCAR racing, so I wanted to keep going," Kahne said. "I enjoy driving the cars and I enjoy the competition. I may not have run the best over the last few years.

"But I still feel that I can and know that I can, so it keeps bringing me back. I haven't lost any of that yet, so it doesn't make any sense not to do it because it's all I think about."

When he met fans and friends over the offseason, many asked about his move. He has roots in sprint-car racing and could have easily gone back to those roots.

"It was never bad [comments] -- people saw the potential, but there were questions," Kahne said. "I look at it as I was out at Hendrick and LFR gave me a good opportunity."

Kahne said working on a single-car team requires people who accept that fact and know there might not be the resources of some other teams. He has Travis Mack, the car chief from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s car at Hendrick, as his crew chief.

"Our prerace meeting coming to Atlanta was just me, a couple of engineers and Travis," said Kahne, who was used to seeing dozens in those meetings at Hendrick. "That was just a little bit different deal. To me, it's still perfectly fine. ... I always felt like [what] we had at HMS, everybody listened to each other and we had that working relationship, which was cool.

"This is just less people."

Kahne does have meetings with other drivers and crew chiefs. LFR has an alliance with the Richard Childress Racing alliance, so Kahne has been in meetings with the two RCR drivers as well as Ty Dillon.

For Kahne, his expectations are similar to what they were in past years. He said it might take the team longer to get where it wants to go, but overall he has the same goals -- to win, be in the playoffs and go as far as they can.

But it is not similar.

"It's completely different," Kahne said. "But I don't feel like it's bad in any way. It's just a different way to look at it. As long as you're open to that, then I think it's perfectly fine. I am."

Kahne believes he can make the playoffs if the team can work together to improve.

"To me, the best part about it is it's been fun and the team is all about doing it together," Kahne said. "We all know we have potential, so it's just working together. I really enjoy that side of it, trying to progress and learn as we go.

"I feel like everybody has the same attitude, so it makes it really nice."