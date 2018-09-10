Adam Schefter says the Steelers won't trade Le'Veon Bell or remove his franchise tag, but will just wait until he decides to report. (1:03)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers cornerback Joe Haden suffered a mild (Grade 1) hamstring pull against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to a source.

The assessment is considered a positive, but the injury could affect his status for next Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, depending on how it heals.

The two-time Pro Bowler left the game at Cleveland after pulling up on a special-teams play. Haden underwent testing on Monday to determine the severity.

Despite limited damage to the hamstring, the Steelers will most likely be cautious with Haden this week to ensure the injury doesn't worsen. How Haden heals over the next few days will determine his practice availability, though the early signs are positive.

Haden signed a three-year, $27 million contract last summer and acquitted himself well in 2017 with 20 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception in 11 games. On Sunday, Haden recorded three tackles and a pass breakup of a deep ball to Josh Gordon before leaving the game.

If Haden can't start against Kansas City, second-year corner Cameron Sutton is a candidate to replace him.