There was a different feeling in the air in Cleveland when Baker Mayfield took the field in the second quarter last week against the New York Jets. Fans exploded in excitement at the first sight of the Browns' first-round pick, and the rookie stepped onto the field with an air of confidence that made a 14-point comeback look like a manageable task. The evaluators who had talked about Mayfield having the "it" factor they look for in quarterbacks could not have been surprised.

Aggressiveness, amnesia after making mistakes and unflappable confidence no matter the circumstances are all built into the "it" factor, and Mayfield has all of these qualities, which are largely unmeasurable. However, the thing that makes Mayfield special is his ability in things that can be measured, and that's why he was the clear choice as the top quarterback on the 2018 Pro Football Focus draft board.

At PFF, where we graded every FBS player on every play from 2014 through 2017, there was no way to slice up the numbers and not have Mayfield sitting atop our quarterback rankings. Here's a look at the skill set he showed at Oklahoma and what he'll bring to the Cleveland Browns' offense.

Good in the right areas

When evaluating quarterback prospects, the first thing mentioned is often arm strength, however that should be viewed as more of a complement to more important pieces. We'll get to Mayfield's arm strength in a minute, but the most important places to excel as a quarterback are accuracy, pocket presence and decision-making. All of the above are strengths to Mayfield's game.