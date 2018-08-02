Talladega Superspeedway's Kids VIP Experience Presented by Children's of Alabama is better than ever

TALLADEGA, Ala. - NASCAR's youngest fans have big opportunities when attending Talladega Superspeedway's 1000Bulbs.com 500, a pivotal race in the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 14. And, thanks to the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children's of Alabama, children 12 and younger have a multitude of family-friendly activities to choose from before the drop of the green flag.

The Kids VIP Experience presented by Children's of Alabama provides exciting, behind-the-scenes, up-close access for kids on race morning before the drivers strap into the cockpit of their race car for 500 nail-biting miles of action. Families that purchase admission tickets (kids receive $50 off regular pricing to the 1000Bulbs.com 500) as well as the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade on Sunday are eligible. For only $75 (in advance), the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade allows kids to sign up for their choice of an array of VIP opportunities (limit 2 kids per 1 adult).

Once at the Kids Station (which opens at 8 a.m. CDT), located behind pit road near the Media Center, each child may choose one of six "pre-race" experiences on a first-come, first-served basis. These exclusive VIP options for youngsters include:

• Reserved Kids VIP area at the Drivers Meeting red carpet entrance for driver autograph opportunities

• VIP Hot Lap rides around the 2.66-mile, 33-degree banked venue in a Grand Marshal vehicle

• Pit Box Tour with race team crew

• Up-close reserved Kids VIP area at Driver Introductions

o Fist bumps only in this area. *NO AUTOGRAPHS*

• Guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage (seven scheduled tour times)

• Photo opportunity in Gatorade Victory Lane

For more information on the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children's of Alabama, Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade and Kids Movie Night, which takes place Saturday evening (free admission with a Saturday or Sunday ticket) in the FOX Sports 1 Dome at the nearby International Motorsports Hall of Fame, simply visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/kids or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event is the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs. The doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend kicks off with FREE Friday (Oct. 12) and will allow fans to witness qualifying - that will determine the starting lineup for Saturday's (Oct. 13) Talladega 250 - from the grandstand for FREE (entry begins at 4 p.m. CDT).

Kids 12 and younger also receive FREE admission to Saturday's Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event. It also has playoff implications, serving as the final race in the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs, where the field of eight title contenders will be trimmed to six at the checkered flag. Saturday's slate also includes practice and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500.

--- Talladega Superspeedway ---