New Hampshire post-race penalties announced

NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for New Hampshire Motor Speedway:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Infraction Date: 7/22/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #24-William Byron
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
Penalty: Crew chief (Darian Grubb) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR XFINITY Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Infraction Date: 7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #18-Ryan Preece
Violation: Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights. Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.
Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.
Penalty: Crew chief (Eric Phillips) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
Infraction Date: 7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #42-John Hunter Nemechek
Violation: Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights. Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.
Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.
Penalty: Crew chief (Mike Shiplett) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
Infraction Date: 7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #52-David Starr
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
Penalty: Crew chief (Timothy Brown) has been fined $5,000.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Speedway
None
See the New Hampshire Motor Speedway Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.
--- NASCAR ---