New Hampshire post-race penalties announced

NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Infraction Date: 7/22/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #24-William Byron

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed

Penalty: Crew chief (Darian Grubb) has been fined $10,000.

NASCAR XFINITY Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Infraction Date: 7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #18-Ryan Preece

Violation: Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights. Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.

Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.

Penalty: Crew chief (Eric Phillips) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

Infraction Date: 7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #42-John Hunter Nemechek

Violation: Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights. Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.

Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.

Penalty: Crew chief (Mike Shiplett) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

Infraction Date: 7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #52-David Starr

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed

Penalty: Crew chief (Timothy Brown) has been fined $5,000.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Speedway

None

See the New Hampshire Motor Speedway Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.

