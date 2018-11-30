Last season, IBM introduced IBM Insights, a tool that uses Watson AI to analyze thousands of fantasy articles, blogs, websites and podcasts and provide support data to assist with fantasy football decisions.

Watson outputs an estimated scoring range for each player, as well as projecting the chances that a player will exceed the upside estimate (e.g. "boom") or fall short of the low end estimate (e.g. "bust") on any given week.

For those that are looking for a tool to concentrate various web opinions into one location in order to help make roster moves, IBM offers Watson's Insights as an unsupervised, quantitative supplement to the more in depth, personalized analysis that you would normally expect from an ESPN analyst.

The following article points out a few notable insights from Watson for Week 13 of the NFL season, as of early Friday afternoon.

Wide receiver decisions

While wide receivers can provide some of the best fantasy value in a given week, it can be difficult to decide before-hand which receivers to start. Because most of the 32 teams in the NFL regularly run three wide receiver sets, there are a plethora of options available each week with the potential to score. IBM Insights provides information that can help make these decisions easier. Let's take a closer look at a few of the wide receivers that IBM Insights projects with the best value for this week.

Projections higher than rank

Emmanuel Sanders is primed for a big day against a Bengals defense that's one of the league's worst. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Weekly rank 42, 16th among eligible WRs

High projection: 29.2 fantasy points

Low projection: 11.3 fantasy points

Boom chance: 0.24

Bust chance: 0.25

Sanders has three games of at least 85 yards and a touchdown in his last six outings, and this week faces a Cincinnati Bengals team that has allowed more than 300 yards per game through the air this season. Watson expects that combination to be explosive for Sanders, as he has the second highest high projection among wide receivers this week. Both his boom and bust chances are relatively high, though, suggesting that Watson characterizes him as a bit of a boom-or-bust play.

Watson's Insight: The Bengals give up a lot of yards and points through the air, and Watson projects Sanders as a strong, if risky, WR1 this week.

Most likely to go boom/Least likely to bust

Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins

Weekly rank 68, 24th among eligible WRs

High projection: 15.5 fantasy points

Low projection: 4.9 fantasy points

Boom chance: 0.25

Bust chance: 0.06

Jeffery has been relatively quite for the last month, averaging 3.3 receptions and 39 yards during his last four games. Even so, Watson identifies this as a matchup in which Jeffery is more than four times as likely to surpass his high projection than he is to fail to reach his low projection.

Watson's Insight: Jeffery has been identified as a relatively high-floor prospect with a decent chance to boom this week against the Redskins.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Weekly rank 75, 25th among eligible WRs

High projection: 15.5 fantasy points

Low projection: 4.9 fantasy points

Boom chance: 0.25

Bust chance: 0.09

Robinson is coming off two straight games of 39 and 37 receiving yards against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, and this week matches up with a Giants defense that ranks ninth against opposing wide receivers. With that said, Robinson has a low chance to fail to reach his lower projection as the number one wide receiver for the bears, and he always has the explosive upside that netted him 133 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10.

Watson's Insight: Robinson is the top wideout for his team, and even with the likelihood that backup quarterback Chase Daniel may start on Sunday, Robinson still is given almost three times the likelihood to boom as to bust.

Insights provided by IBM Watson in partnership with ESPN.