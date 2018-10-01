Top fantasy football free-agent finds for Week 5

In the blink of an eye, we've reached Week 5 of the NFL season. That means we're about a third of the way through the fantasy regular season.

If you're like me, you probably are starting to have a feel for what your fantasy team is like this season. If you've yet to meet defeat (congrats on the 4-0 start!), it likely was on the strength of solid drafting catalyzed by selecting a player that has exceeded expectations (Patrick Mahomes or even Mike Thomas are good examples of such) or making shrewd waiver wire pickups early on this season that have already paid off (Ryan Fitzpatrick!).

If you've yet to secure a win, fear not: There's still a lot of time left in the season. Sure, it's flying by and the odds suggest that the playoffs will be a difficult achievement, but keep plugging away. Did you really wait all offseason and anticipate playing fantasy football only to waive the white flag after four weeks?

There's no better place to beef up your roster than the waiver wire.

Reminder: players must be available in over 50 percent of leagues on ESPN.com to be eligible for this column.

Teams on a bye this week: Chicago, Tampa Bay

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (47.4 percent): Unfortunately, Leonard Fournette's return from a hamstring issue was a brief one, as he left Week 4 with tightness and head coach Doug Marrone expressed concern after the game. Yeldon will once again handle starting duties (he had 100 total yards on 21 touches for two touchdowns on Sunday) and has RB2 upside for as long as he's the starter for the Jaguars. He should also stay on rosters all season given Fournette's health issues.

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8.4 percent): Winston finished with at least 250 passing yards in five straight starts in 2017, the longest such streak to conclude the season. He has a brilliant set of pass catchers and we know the Bucs' defensive struggles open the door to the Tampa Bay offense leaning heavily on the pass game. His first start is against a Falcons defense that currently ranks in the bottom 10 in a host of pass-defense categories.

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks (.1 percent): I was surprised to see Chris Carson sit out on Sunday because of a hip issue, but also surprised that Davis -- not Rashaad Penny -- emerged as the go-to Seattle back. We'll see whether Carson returns next week, but in the event that he does not, Davis' role (21 rushing attempts in Week 4 for 101 yards and two touchdowns) makes him a worthwhile fill-in for perhaps one more week.

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers (41.1 percent): With Randall Cobb out in Week 4 because of a hamstring injury, Allison was thrust into a No. 2 receiver role, catching six passes for 80 yards on 11 targets. He now has over 60 receiving yards in each game this season. He is dealing with a concussion, though it's too early to state whether he will be available or not in Week 5. If Cobb sits and Allison plays, his upside is there.

Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders (20.4 percent): Carr, perhaps quietly, has thrown for over 300 yards in three of four games this season, as the Raiders have found themselves in high-scoring affairs frequently in 2018. While he has multiple touchdown passes in only one game, he's got volume and what appears to be a favorable schedule on his side. In Week 5 he faces a Chargers team that has allowed 20-plus points to a quarterback in two of four games this season and just surrendered 298 yards to C.J. Beathard of the 49ers. Looking further ahead, Carr's next daunting matchup doesn't arrive until Week 12 against the Ravens. He's a usable streamer or bye week fill-in for your starter.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts (14.5 percent): The Colts are going to throw it a ton and struggle to run the ball this season, playing into the strength of Hines' game. He's a tough cover for defenses in space as a pass catcher. He snagged nine catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. With a defense that figures to continue to yield points, high-scoring affairs will be a reality for Indy this season. Hines is the back I'm most interested in for the Colts.

Ryan Grant, WR, Indianapolis Colts (11.0). The Colts play on Thursday night, with head coach Frank Reich already noting that it's very possible T.Y. Hilton will not be on the field as he deals with a Week 4 injury. Grant has been busy even with Hilton on the field with 18 catches through four games. He's my preferred Colts wideout to roster and prepare to utilize this week.

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (15.6 percent): Coaches will often remind their players that it's not how many chances they get, but what they do with those chances that matters most. Chubb was evidence of that in Week 4, rushing just three times ... but for 105 yards and two touchdowns. It's an unquestioned counterpunch role to Carlos Hyde, but Chubb should certainly be added in the event that something happens to Hyde or Chubb's workload picks up dramatically.

Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (31.3 percent): While McDonald has generated attention in large part due to a Week 3 stiff arm of Chris Conte, he's also been, by tight end standards, busy during the past three weeks. He has 12 catches for an average of 16.7 yards per grab. In a week with tight ends of note on a bye and injuries elsewhere at the position, McDonald is a suitable fill-in. He can be a top-12 play.

Antonio Gates, TE, Los Angeles Chargers (11.7 percent): Though Gates did find the end zone in Week 4, his inclusion on this list has much to do with tight end attrition that we saw in Week 4, as Rob Gronkowski left the game for the Patriots, O.J. Howard for the Bucs, Tyler Eifert for the Bengals and Will Dissly for the Seahawks. Gates doesn't have a huge ceiling, but he's a red-zone target with a weekly shot at a touchdown.

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15.4 percent): OK, it wasn't much from Jones in his NFL debut, as he compiled just 29 rushing yards. But, when a team at least turns its tides a bit in the backfield, we take note. He was a second-round pick this year who starred at USC in college. The Bucs head on a bye this week and I'm by no means expecting you to add Jones and play him right away. However, as a speculative add for running back depth, he's worth a look.

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10.6 percent): O.J. Howard left Week 4 due to an injury, with his timetable to return not clear at the moment. Though the Buccaneers go into a bye in Week 5, Brate -- if Howard sits -- would have top-10 tight end upside starting in Week 6. He has a rapport with Jameis Winston, who will take the starting job back in Week 6.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans (.4 percent): Hey, every once in a while, you need to take a speculative look. With Deshaun Watson in a groove after a strong Week 4, Coutee intrigues. He had 15 (yes, 15!) targets in Week 4, catching 11 of them for 109 yards. With Will Fuller V leaving the game due to injury, there are perhaps even more reps ahead for Coutee. He's a deeper league add to consider.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago Bears (6.1 percent): While the Bears head into a bye in Week 5, there's reason to be excited about the offensive upside following a Week 4 explosion. Gabriel has played a prominent role in the passing game, with at least five catches or seven targets in every game this season. He's played on a huge percentage of the Bears' offensive snaps and has game-changing speed. He's an upside add.

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (12.6 percent): We've written about Westbrook (and Keelan Cole) previously in this column, noting them as two top options in the Jacksonville passing game. It was a Westbrook day in Week 4 as he caught nine passes for 130 yards on 13 targets. It won't be easy to decipher which Jaguars wideout has the most upside in a given week, but Westbrook is too talented to be available in nearly 90 percent of leagues.

Taywan Taylor, WR, Tennessee Titans (3.8 percent): Taylor nearly made this column last week, as he has a skill set that I think is bound for productivity. He had seven catches for 77 yards in Week 4 and with Rishard Matthews no longer with the Titans, there's a chance that Taylor springs into a larger role. This is a talent-based, forward-thinking add.