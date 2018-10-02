Welcome to the quarter mark of the NFL season, as September has ceded to October and tension is high in the fantasy football world. Yes, the NFL plays 17 weeks, but many do not in fantasy, and the playoffs start in early December. We also do not take bye weeks. As a result, unlike real teams, we can't trust that the RB1 we chose on draft day is nearly as valuable as we thought. We constantly peruse the waiver wire looking for help. The end-of-season rankings are here for that purpose, to help.

There are myriad changes to the rankings in this space each week, but as we enter Week 5, the top option at quarterback, wide receiver and tight end all changed, and I sure did think about a change at running back as well. Alvin Kamara sure deserves it, but Todd Gurley II did nothing wrong, and now the guy who could be No. 1 soon -- after his bye week -- announced his plan.

Anyway, the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski can still win us fantasy championships, but hey, things change. We do not rank based on loyalty.