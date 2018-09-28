        <
          Longhorns' offensive coordinator Tim Beck to miss Kansas State game

          4:16 PM ET
          • Sam Kahn Jr.

          Texas will be without offensive coordinator Tim Beck this weekend due to a medical issue, the team announced Friday.

          Beck will miss the Longhorns' game against Kansas State while he is hospitalized and treated for an infection, according to head trainer Anthony Pass. Beck is expected to return to the team on Sunday.

          Texas coach Tom Herman said that playcalling for the game will be a group effort.

          "It's unfortunate that Tim will not be able to be at the game with us, and we wish him a speedy recovery," Herman said in a statement. "We'll pull together as coaches, and our offensive staff will call plays collaboratively."

          Beck is in his second season at Texas after Herman hired him to run the offense prior to the 2017 season. The Longhorns are averaging 31.3 points per game against FBS competition this season, which puts them in the top 40 nationally and fifth in the Big 12.

