College Football Playoff picks after Week 4

Alabama got its first test against a Top 25 team and responded with a resounding 45-23 win over Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide look stronger than ever and are an easy No. 1 pick. Clemson and Ohio State cruised to wins, while Georgia shook off a pesky Missouri team to earn a road victory. And Oklahoma, which had made it look so easy this year, was pushed to the absolute limit before outlasting Army in overtime.
Saban asks media to write on Alabama's flaws
12hAlex Scarborough
A&M DB Wilson ejected for 2nd time this season
15hAlex Scarborough
Ranking the conferences by current CFP potential
1dHeather Dinich
For Marty & McGee, college football is about family
2dRyan McGee and Marty Smith