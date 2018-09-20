LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reflects on the victory over Auburn and talks about ways his team can develop moving forward. (2:31)

After a winter of discontent around college football -- 21 new coaches hired, 13 in the Power 5 -- the coaching hot seat forecast for 2018 called for mostly clear skies.

Three weeks into the season, good luck finding many storm clouds.

While compiling a preseason coaching hot seat list, I couldn't in good faith include more than a handful of names. I ended up with four coaches truly feeling the heat: Kansas' David Beaty, Texas Tech's Kliff Kingsbury, LSU's Ed Orgeron and BYU's Kalani Sitake.

Entering Week 4, those four coaches are a combined 9-3 with three wins against top-10 teams and five against Power 5 opponents. Beaty has won consecutive games for the first time in his KU tenure. Sitake's BYU team pulled off the most significant upset of the season, shocking No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison. Kingsbury's Texas Tech squad outlasted Houston last week behind quarterback Alan Bowman, who set a Big 12 freshman record with 605 pass yards and five touchdowns.

Ed Orgeron is riding high at LSU with two top-10 wins. AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

As for Coach O? His team sits at No. 6 in the polls after rallying to beat seventh-ranked Auburn on the Plains. LSU is the only team to beat two top-10 opponents (Miami and Auburn) in the first three weeks. For now, Orgeron is the king of the bayou.

Things change quickly in college football, and all four coaches must continue to collect W's. But they're off to strong starts -- as are several other coaches emerging from down seasons. Here's a look at how the turnarounds are happening.