Full list of NFL preseason Week 1 lines and totals

The NFL preseason is set to begin this week. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released a complete list of spreads and over/unders for the first full week of preseason play.
Here are the lines for every Week 1 preseason game.
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 34)
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (-2, 35.5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-1.5, 33.5)
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants (-1.5, 34.5)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 35)
New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 34.5)
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 36)
Washington Redskins at New England Patriots (-3.5, 37)
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (PK, 34.5)
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5, 34.5)
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 34.5)
Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 34.5)
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets (-2.5, 34.5)
Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders (-3, 36)
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos (PK, 34.5)
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 36)