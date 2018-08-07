Full list of NFL preseason Week 1 lines and totals

The NFL preseason is set to begin this week. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released a complete list of spreads and over/unders for the first full week of preseason play.

Here are the lines for every Week 1 preseason game.

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 34)

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (-2, 35.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-1.5, 33.5)

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants (-1.5, 34.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 35)

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 34.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 36)

Washington Redskins at New England Patriots (-3.5, 37)

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (PK, 34.5)

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5, 34.5)

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 34.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 34.5)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets (-2.5, 34.5)

Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders (-3, 36)

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos (PK, 34.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 36)