          Full list of NFL preseason Week 1 lines and totals

          Ben Fawkes
          11:48 AM ET
          Ben Fawkes
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
          The NFL preseason is set to begin this week. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released a complete list of spreads and over/unders for the first full week of preseason play.

          Here are the lines for every Week 1 preseason game.

          Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 34)

          Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (-2, 35.5)

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-1.5, 33.5)

          Cleveland Browns at New York Giants (-1.5, 34.5)

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 35)

          New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 34.5)

          Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 36)

          Washington Redskins at New England Patriots (-3.5, 37)

          Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (PK, 34.5)

          Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5, 34.5)

          Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 34.5)

          Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 34.5)

          Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets (-2.5, 34.5)

          Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders (-3, 36)

          Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos (PK, 34.5)

          Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 36)

