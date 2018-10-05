        <
          Vegas vs. FPI: Week 6 CFB disagreements

          LSU rolled over Ole Miss last week, but their visit to Florida presents an entirely different challenge. Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK
          12:59 PM ET
          • Seth WalderESPN Analytics

          While the betting markets and college FPI often have similar opinions about the odds of many college football games, every week there are a few cases where ESPN's model starkly disagrees with Vegas.

          Each week, we'll point out discrepancies in game predictions and championship chances (via ESPN's Playoff Predictor) and dive into what is causing that difference.

          All lines are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

          No. 5 LSU Tigers (-2.5) vs. No. 22 Florida Gators

          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

          FPI prediction:

