NFL Week 1 no-shows: Suspended players for opener (and beyond)

There will be several big names sitting out Week 1 not because of injury but because of suspensions handed down by the league. A lot happens during a long NFL offseason so here's a reminder of who you won't see in Week 1 and how that player's absence might affect his team.

Jimmy Smith, CB

Suspension: Will miss four games for violating league's personal conduct policy.

What it means: The Ravens lose their top cornerback, which has been troublesome in the past. Over the past two seasons, Baltimore has limited teams to 212.6 yards passing and a 76.9 passer rating in 23 games with Smith, according to ESPN Stats & Information. In nine games without him, the Ravens have allowed teams to produce 250.4 yards passing and an 85.7 rating. Baltimore believes it's better suited to handle Smith's absence. Brandon Carr, a 10-year starter in the NFL, will fill in for Smith and play alongside former first-round pick Marlon Humphrey. Without Smith, the challenge is trying to match up against the likes of Demaryius Thomas, A.J. Green and Antonio Brown. -- Jamison Hensley

Thomas Davis' final season will start with a four-game suspension. Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports

Thomas Davis, OLB

Suspension: Will miss four games for violating league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

What it means: Outside linebacker Shaq Thompson has been groomed the past couple of seasons to be the future replacement for the 35-year-old Davis in a two-linebacker set when Davis retires. So that has been fast-forwarded. Thompson was in this role some last year and displays the same qualities in terms of being able to blitz and drop into coverage that made Davis one of the best all-around linebackers in the game. The question is who will shift into Thompson's role in a three-linebacker set? That probably will be David Mayo. -- David Newton

Vontaze Burfict, LB

Suspension: Will miss first four games for violating league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

What it means: This is the third straight season the Bengals will open September without Burfict. He was suspended to start the 2016 and 2017 seasons as well. His likely replacement will be either second-year player Jordan Evans or veteran Vincent Rey. Rey has sat out part of the preseason because of an ankle injury, but he normally assumes Burfict's spot. -- Katherine Terrell

Best of NFL Nation • Week 1 no-shows: Suspended players for opener

• What stars are saying about suspensions

• Johnson ditches vegan diet

• Packers GM here to win even without Mack

• Smith, Davis look to recapture 'great connection'

David Irving, DE

Suspension: Will miss first four games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

What it means: This is the second straight year Irving will miss the first four games because of a suspension. He missed the first four in 2017 for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. While he is eligible to return Oct. 1, he has not been with the Cowboys during training camp and the preseason, and his absence might be more than only four games. The Cowboys have different options at defensive tackle, including Tyrone Crawford and Maliek Collins, but they will miss Irving's ability to get to the passer. He had seven sacks in eight games last season. -- Todd Archer

Aaron Jones, RB

Suspension: Will miss first two games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

What it means: More work for Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery. Coach Mike McCarthy had pledged a running-back-by-committee approach but then raved about Williams, who appears best suited to be the workhorse back. Combine the suspension with Jones' training camp hamstring injury and it might take him a while to get going even when he's eligible in Week 3. -- Rob Demovsky

Robert Turbin, RB

Suspension: Will miss first four games for violating league's policy on using performance-enhancing drugs.

What it means: Turbin's suspension hurts the Colts because they're dealing with depth/injury problems at the position. Second-year running back Marlon Mack, who would start in Turbin's place, missed the final three preseason games and is not guaranteed to be ready for the Week 1 game against Cincinnati because of a hamstring injury. Rookie Jordan Wilkins is the likely player to start if Mack isn't back yet. -- Mike Wells

Dante Fowler Jr., DE

Suspension: Will miss the season opener for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Fowler pled no contest to charges of battery, criminal mischief, and petty theft relating to a July 2017 incident and arrest.

What it means: Fowler isn't a starter, but he is a key part of the rotation and lines up opposite Yannick Ngakoue in the third-down rush package. With second-year player Dawuane Smoot battling an ankle injury (after missing time earlier in camp because of a hand injury), the Jaguars are going to have to rely on Lerentee McCray and rookie first-round pick Taven Bryan to back up Calais Campbell. Fowler had eight sacks last season and is solid against the run. That's probably where his loss will be felt the most in the opener against the New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley. -- Michael DiRocco

Demetrius Harris, TE

Suspension: Will miss one game for violating league's policy on substance abuse.

What it means: Harris is the top reserve to starter Travis Kelce, but he's still a prominent figure to the Chiefs given how much they like to utilize multiple tight end formations. Harris is also a key special-teams player. One of their other tight ends, Jace Amaro and Alex Ellis, will get the chance to play Harris' role in the season opener against the Chargers. -- Adam Teicher

Corey Liuget, DT

Suspension: Will miss first four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

What it means: The Chargers gave up a league-worst 4.9 yards per carry last season, so Liuget's absence could further hurt their run defense through the first quarter of the season. Penciled in to start in place of Liuget at defensive tackle is fourth-year pro Darius Philon. Entering his eighth NFL season, Liuget appears motivated by the suspension and had a productive training camp. "Hell, we can't block him in practice," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. -- Eric Williams

Jamon Brown, RG

Suspension: Will miss first two games for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.

What it means: The Rams will start third-year pro Austin Blythe or rookie Joseph Noteboom in Brown's absence. Blythe is the safe choice after he proved himself as a capable backup at guard and center last season. But coaches also have been pleased with Noteboom's development through the preseason and could throw the third-round pick from TCU into action. -- Lindsey Thiry

Kentrell Brothers, LB

Suspension: Will miss the first four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

What it means: With its lack of linebacker depth, Minnesota decided to keep only five at cut-down day. Seventh-round pick Devante Downs gets the final spot for now while Brothers serves his suspension. But even when he's eligible to return ahead of Week 5, Brothers isn't considered a lock to make the roster. He's a solid presence on special teams, but the Vikings might end up looking to waivers to add linebacker depth to bolster this unit in the meantime. -- Courtney Cronin

The Patriots won't count on just one player to fill in for Julian Edelman during his four-game suspension. Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Julian Edelman, WR

Suspension: Will miss first four games for violating league's policy on performance-enhancing substances

What it means: There isn't one receiver who can step into Edelman's role, so the Patriots will lean on multiple receivers, and also could call on more two-TE sets (Rob Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister) and two-RB sets (James White and Rex Burkhead). Chris Hogan is one receiver who figures to be relied on, as he has worked longer with quarterback Tom Brady than any other player at the position. As usual, the Patriots will tailor their attack on a weekly basis, tapping all positions to exploit what they view as the opponents' weakness. -- Mike Reiss

Mark Ingram, RB

Suspension: Will miss first four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

What it means: Obviously this hurts, considering Ingram just had the best season of his career when he and Alvin Kamara became the first running back duo in NFL history to both surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage. But the best way to absorb the loss of a Pro Bowl running back is to have two Pro Bowl running backs! Sean Payton has insisted that it would be a “mistake” to just double Kamara’s workload while Ingram is gone, so the Saints will probably spell him at times with backups Mike Gillislee and Boston Scott. But Kamara should get most of the "important" touches in red zone or no-huddle situations, etc. And if needed, the Saints could also lean a little bit more on Drew Brees and the passing game. -- Mike Triplett

Josh Mauro, DE

Suspension: Will miss first four games for violating league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

What it means: Mauro is in the mix at defensive end. The Giants will start rookie B.J. Hill alongside Damon Harrison and Dalvin Tomlinson early this season. If Hill, a third-round pick out of North Carolina State, plays well, expect Mauro to fall in as a reserve upon his return. -- Jordan Raanan

ArDarius Stewart, WR

Suspension: Will miss first two games for violating league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

What it means: Stewart will be lucky to have a roster spot when his suspension is over. There are at least five or six receivers ahead of him on the depth chart. The only reason he's still around is because he was a third-round pick in 2017.

Rashard Robinson, CB

Suspension: Will miss four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

What it means: Robinson is a physically gifted, but undisciplined player who is hanging on the fringe of the roster. The Jets won't miss him. When he returns -- if he returns -- he'll have a small role. -- Rich Cimini

Nigel Bradham, LB

Suspension: Will miss one game. The discipline stems from an incident in 2016 that resulted in Bradham being charged with aggravated assault. He accepted a deferred prosecution program in July and the case was closed in January.

What it means: The Eagles will be without their leading tackler from 2017 for the opener against the Atlanta Falcons. A group that includes Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nate Gerry and Joe Walker will try to help fill the void next to middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Deiondre' Hall, DB

Suspension: Will miss one game for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.

What it means: This won’t have much impact on Thursday’s game. Down the road, he might be able to make an impact on special teams, but the Eagles are set at safety with Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, and have been prepping all offseason without Hall in the fold. -- Tim McManus

Eli Rogers, WR

Suspension: Will miss one game for violating league's policy on substance abuse.

What it means: Rogers is a strong candidate for the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, so the Steelers had planned without him for Week 1 anyway. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the primary option out of the slot, Rogers' natural position, and fringe receiver Marcus Tucker has a chance to make an impact now. Upon his return, Rogers is a good matchup receiver who can beat one-on-one coverage but has proved inconsistent over two seasons. -- Jeremy Fowler

Reuben Foster, LB

Suspension: Will miss the first two games for violating league's policies on substance abuse and personal conduct.

What it means: The Niners gave Foster plenty of work in the preseason, knowing that he would miss the first two weeks though he suffered a concussion in the third preseason game against Indianapolis. Without Foster, the 49ers figure to look to some combination of Malcolm Smith, Brock Coyle and rookie Fred Warner to handle their two inside linebacker spots. Smith and Warner are the best bets. Warner has impressed in the preseason and could step in right away. When Foster returns, it feels like just a matter of time before he and Warner handle starting duties. -- Nick Wagoner

The Bucs will be without Jameis Winston for the first three games of the season. Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire

Jameis Winston, QB

Suspension: Will miss first three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from an incident with an Uber driver in March 2016.

What it means: Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will start in his place. Fitzpatrick won two of his three starts last season, throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions while Winston recovered from a shoulder injury. Two of Fitzpatrick’s interceptions last year came when he was trying to erase what became a 31-0 deficit against the Arizona Cardinals. Though he doesn't have the sizzle Winston brings as a playmaker, he can get the job done if he doesn't have to force things. -- Jenna Laine