Seahawks rookie Michael Dickson punting 'out of this world'

A breakdown of the Seattle Seahawks' 2018 draft class and its progress after three weeks of training camp:

Rashaad Penny, RB, first round: Penny is recovering from surgery on a broken finger. Coach Pete Carroll has said that Seattle's top pick is expected to be ready for Week 1, but his absence in the meantime all but assures that Chris Carson will begin the season as the starter, which was already increasingly likely.

Best of NFL Nation • Rodgers on Packers: This is a partnership

• Don't count out Peterman in Bills' QB race

• Redskins WR threw no-hitter at LLWS

• Why Cowboys' pass-rush drill ignites camp

• Barber is Bucs' clear No. 1 RB for now

Rasheem Green, DL, third round: It would be a huge boost for Seattle's defense if Green can provide the same pass-rush ability he has shown, with three sacks through two preseason games. With Dion Jordan's status still murky, and Marcus Smith now out of the picture, the Seahawks need Green to make an impact right away.

Will Dissly, TE, fourth round: Russell Wilson called Dissly an early star of training camp. He's already started to show his blocking prowess, which is the reason the Seahawks felt they had to have him.

Shaquem Griffin, LB, fifth round: The first player with only one hand to be drafted in the NFL's modern era is showing that he's more than a good story. His game-high nine tackles in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts was the latest evidence that Griffin could be a real contributor.

Tre Flowers, CB, fifth round: Flowers started the first two preseason games at right cornerback and spent several days in practice with the starters while Byron Maxwell was sidelined. He could see the field on defense sooner than many expect.

Michael Dickson, P, fifth round: The release of veteran Jon Ryan signaled the end of the punting competition with Dickson, who was the clear favorite all along given that Seattle traded up to draft him. Dickson has looked as talented as advertised based on the hang time and movement he gets on his punts. He leads all punters through two preseason games with a net average of 50.2 yards. "He was going great," Carroll said of Ryan. "Michael was just kicking out of this world."

Jamarco Jones, OT, fifth round: Jones had a chance to be Seattle's swing tackle, but he could be out a while -- perhaps the whole season -- after having surgery on a bad ankle injury he suffered in the first preseason game.

Jacob Martin, DE/OLB, sixth round: Martin had a half sack against the Colts and is making a strong push for a roster spot. Carroll has mentioned his good motor several times.

Alex McGough, QB, seventh round: Austin Davis was firmly in the lead to win the backup job, but McGough should have shortened the gap at least a little with his performance Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he completed 9 of 12 attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown.