Who was that?!? Unheralded ballers who shined in Week 4

We all know the NFL stars who generate SportsCenter highlights on a regular basis. However, every week some performances make us say, "Who was that?"

It could be the undrafted rookie receiver who catches a long touchdown pass, the backup QB who piles up stats or a journeyman linebacker who seals a win with a big play.

This is for them. Take a look at Week 4’s unheralded ballers, starting with a Texans rookie speedster setting a record in his first game and the Packers' one-man defensive wrecking ball who came out of nowhere.

Keke Coutee, a fourth-round draft pick out of Texas Tech, had a remarkable NFL debut on Sunday in Indianapolis. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

11 catches for 105 yards in his NFL debut, a 37-34 OT win over Colts

Why it matters: The Texans have virtually no offensive hope outside of passes from Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins or Will Fuller. Enter Coutee, a fourth-round pick from Texas Tech, who had the most receptions (11) by a receiver in their NFL debut since 1970. If Coutee, who missed the first three games due to a hamstring injury, can be a consistent producer, it could really open up Houston's offense.

Three sacks in 22-0 win over the Bills

Why it matters: The Packers' third year outside linebacker came into Sunday’s game with just five career sacks and nearly matched that in his fourth-quarter takeover Sunday. The Packers teed off on Bills rookie Josh Allen, but Fackrell had the most fun. Green Bay's defense is leading this team while the offense figures out some things.

Handled everything Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams threw at him and more in 45-42 OT win

Why it matters: Offensive linemen deserve love, too. Raiders coach Jon Gruden has long said that Hudson is the NFL's “smartest” center and he gushed about Hudson again Sunday. “He was unbelievable today,” Gruden said. “People have no idea what the center does. Gregg Williams was blitzing from everywhere. Every possible look known to man. Rodney Hudson put our offensive line and our backs into position to at least have a chance to drop back and throw it. Those are hard blitzes to pick up and I give our captain a lot of credit.”

Career-high 101 yards and 2 TDs in 20-17 win over Cardinals

Why it matters: Davis is the Seahawks' No. 3 running back, but he was a surprise starter after Chris Carson was a late injury scratch and Seattle chose to go with him over first-round pick Rashaad Penny. This isn't good for Penny fans, but Davis is trying to launch a career revival.

Two receiving touchdowns in 38-31 loss to the Rams

Why it matters: Robinson became a surprise red-zone weapon for an already talent-rich Vikings receiving crew. Robinson signed with Minnesota two weeks ago and has already made a significant impact.

New England Patriots offensive line

LT Trent Brown, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon

Paved the way for 175 rushing yards and no sacks of Tom Brady in 38-7 win over Dolphins

Why it matters: Offensive line love, part two! We rarely give out a "baller" nomination to an entire group, but after struggling to run the ball or do much well offensively in the previous two weeks, this group asserted itself on Sunday. Dolphins coach Adam Gase was frustrated that his team got "out-physicaled," and this unit was a big reason why.

