Why Derrius Guice, Josh Adams, Sony Michel should get good looks from Lions at combine

Prospects will descend on Indianapolis this week, getting ready for the start of the final round of the biggest audition of their lives – the NFL draft. One of the bigger mile markers along the way to the draft is the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

In Bob Quinn’s first two years as the Detroit Lions' general manager, he’s been pretty straightforward about what he’s looking for. He’s looking to fill needs, and he did a good job at evaluating draft talent in 2016 and 2017 – leading to first-round selections of left tackle Taylor Decker and linebacker Jarrad Davis and early-impact third-rounders in receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.

Who might he look at this year?

Here are 10 offensive prospects to keep an eye on through testing and the rest of the draft process for Detroit.

Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame: The 6-foot-2 back got better every year with the Irish, including a 1,430-yard, nine-touchdown season last year. He had two 200-yard games and seven 100-yard games. He’s not much of a receiving threat, but if the Lions are looking for a big early-down back, Adams could be a second-round pick would investigating.

Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia: He was a very consistent back, with three of his four seasons over 1,000 yards – including 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. He also gained at least 5 yards per carry every year of his career. The thing to watch will be his left knee. He ran fine on it last year, but the nasty injury will likely get looked at again by league doctors. The Lions could get some intel from one of their own here, too, as his cousin is linebacker Brandon Chubb.

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: He was Mel Kiper’s pick for the Lions last week and is a dynamic back. His 29 rushing touchdowns in three years (including playing 2015 behind Leonard Fournette) are impressive, as are his back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He’s a potential every-down back with explosive potential. At 5-foot-11, 218 pounds and with elite talent, Detroit doesn’t have a player like him on the roster.

Ronald Jones, RB, USC: He’s elusive and ran for 100 yards or more in nine games last season. He had 19 touchdowns last year and 12 scores in 2016. He doesn’t garner the attention of Guice or Saquon Barkley, but that could change if things go well in Indianapolis. The 20-year-old is a likely every-down back and has shown the ability to get downfield fast while also having strong lateral movement.

Sony Michel, RB, Georgia: His carries weren’t huge because he shared the backfield with Chubb, but he still had 1,227 yards (7.9 yards per carry) last season and 16 touchdowns. He’s a smart running back who might not have the flash of some of the guys above, but if he tests well this week he could move up draft boards really quickly. He’s the type of player who could be a three-down back and reshape Detroit’s backfield by himself.

Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State: College football’s leading rusher last season, he gained over 100 yards in all but two games this year and finished the season with five straight 200-yard games. At 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, he’s built well enough to withstand consistent NFL hits. He’s the type of back who could be available and of great value on the second day of the draft.

Mason Cole, OL, Michigan: He’s played center and tackle with the Wolverines as a four-year starter. While Detroit’s main need is at guard, he has enough versatility to slide over there if necessary – or allow Glasow, his former college teammate, to stay at guard if he plays center. The versatility is also intriguing if he’s around on Day 3 of the draft.

Braden Smith, OL, Auburn: He’s mostly been a right guard and, depending what Detroit does with the offensive line in free agency, could be a strong backup while being groomed to eventually replace T.J. Lang at right guard. He started 41 straight games for Auburn.

Will Hernandez, OL, UTEP: He’s a natural left guard and should be a Day 2 pick. While the Lions might have some bigger needs, the two-time second-team AP All-American might be one of the most game-ready guards in this year’s draft. He could be intriguing for Detroit, too, because he’d be surrounded by vets early and they could grow the left side of the line together as a youthful unit with Decker and Glasgow.

Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame: As long as Eric Ebron is on the roster (and with Michael Roberts waiting behind him), it’d be surprising to see the Lions go for a tight end early. But Smythe is the type of mid-round prospect Detroit could be intrigued by. He’s more of a blocker than a receiver, and if the Lions move on from Darren Fells or sign him to another one-year deal, Smythe could be his blocking-first replacement. In college he was particularly good as a run blocker.